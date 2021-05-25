-6.16% fall drives 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,156,049 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $852.4 Million, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -6.16% during that session. The YQ stock price is -441.4% off its 52-week high price of $23.93 and 4.75% above the 52-week low of $4.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 425.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -167.1%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.32% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $43.01 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 779.15 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.56 Million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 39479 shares of worth $643.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.51 Thousand shares of worth $117.91 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.