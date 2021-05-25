-32.34% fall drives Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 40,371,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.99 Million, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -32.34% during that session. The METX stock price is -1214.43% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 1.86% above the 52-week low of $0.952. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Despite being -32.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the METX stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 42.07%. Year-to-date, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares have moved -51.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -45.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.82% with a share float percentage of 23.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. with over 511.11 Thousand shares worth more than $1.23 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 269.6 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $649.74 Thousand and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 45920 shares of worth $110.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 24.84 Thousand shares of worth $59.87 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.