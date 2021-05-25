20.25% jump drives Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) into becoming a top stock for investors

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,559,068 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.88 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 20.25% during that session. The TLC stock price is -115.14% off its 52-week high price of $12.65 and 30.78% above the 52-week low of $4.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.7 Million shares.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) trade information

Sporting 20.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the TLC stock price touched $7.50-1 or saw a rise of 19.23%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. shares have moved 36.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have changed 6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.27%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.8% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $580Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $580Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $490Million and $2.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.4% for the current quarter and -74.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.1%.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.75% with a share float percentage of 1.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 58.79 Thousand shares worth more than $355.67 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 20.6 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.63 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.