2.85% jump drives Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) into becoming a top stock for investors

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 819,585 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.97 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The WWR stock price is -265.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.5 and 66.25% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the WWR stock price touched $4.13-3 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Westwater Resources, Inc. shares have moved -18.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) have changed -12.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +64.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +48.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.92% with a share float percentage of 11.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westwater Resources, Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.31 Million shares worth more than $7.02 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 787.76 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 Million and represent 2.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 238514 shares of worth $1.18 Million while later fund manager owns 127.87 Thousand shares of worth $686.68 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.