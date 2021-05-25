-2.28% fall drives LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,021,165 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.17 Million, closed the last trade at $4.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -471.26% off its 52-week high price of $24.45 and 43.57% above the 52-week low of $2.415. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 723.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Despite being -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the LMFA stock price touched $5.11-1 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America, Inc. shares have moved 27.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed -20.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +49.1%.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.2% with a share float percentage of 13.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.65 Thousand shares worth more than $326.68 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 31.81 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.19 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 25733 shares of worth $165.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.08 Thousand shares of worth $39.21 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.