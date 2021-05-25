11.03% jump drives ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) into becoming a top stock for investors

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,101,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.16 per share which meant it gained $2.4 on the day or 11.03% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -30.79% off its 52-week high price of $31.6 and 41.1% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 373.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.77% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -24.8%.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.77% with a share float percentage of 90.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 9.22 Million shares worth more than $215.01 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 61.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.16 Million and represent 12.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 515133 shares of worth $12.02 Million while later fund manager owns 354.23 Thousand shares of worth $8.26 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.