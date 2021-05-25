-1.32% fall drives Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 8,649,482 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.28 Billion, closed the recent trade at $41.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The FCX stock price is -12.38% off its 52-week high price of $46.1 and 78.3% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.68 Million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the FCX stock price touched $41.94- or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 57.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 11.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 435.19%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2200% and 169% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +55.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.62 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.13 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +344.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.8%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 21 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 0.72%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.73% with a share float percentage of 79.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 136.81 Million shares worth more than $4.51 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 133.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.38 Billion and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 40967973 shares of worth $1.07 Billion while later fund manager owns 32.84 Million shares of worth $854.37 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.