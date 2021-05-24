Will current price volatility hamper Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) future potential?

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1,349,474 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $394.66 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The LLNW stock price is -159.18% off its 52-week high price of $8.19 and 12.66% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the LLNW stock price touched $3.25-2 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Limelight Networks, Inc. shares have moved -20.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have changed -11.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +74.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.97% from the levels at last check today.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.34 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $56.72 Million and $59.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.7% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -14.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.53% with a share float percentage of 70.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Limelight Networks, Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.07 Million shares worth more than $40.19 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.82 Million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 5175000 shares of worth $23.57 Million while later fund manager owns 3.31 Million shares of worth $13.22 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.