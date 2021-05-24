Will current price volatility hamper Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) future potential?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 701,091 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $692.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $16.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.4% during that session. The GNK stock price is -3.69% off its 52-week high price of $17.13 and 72.4% above the 52-week low of $4.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 936.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Despite being -1.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the GNK stock price touched $17.13- or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have moved 123.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have changed 17.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 772.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.9 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +51.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.41% from the levels at last check today.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +126.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 722.86%, compared to 10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 267.4% and 2466.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.23 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $31.08 Million and $53.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 212.8% for the current quarter and 88.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -301.5%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.25%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.96% with a share float percentage of 66.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 8.22 Million shares worth more than $82.84 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. held 19.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.74 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 Million and represent 8.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 1322870 shares of worth $13.33 Million while later fund manager owns 735.3 Thousand shares of worth $5.82 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.