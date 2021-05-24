Will current price volatility hamper Fisker Inc. (FSR) future potential?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,567,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.47 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The FSR stock price is -156.3% off its 52-week high price of $31.96 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the FSR stock price touched $13.10- or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved -14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed -17.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +220.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.81% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.5%.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.76% with a share float percentage of 47.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 12.95 Million shares worth more than $222.94 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.13 Million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 3473953 shares of worth $50.89 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $42.65 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.