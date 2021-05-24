Will current price volatility hamper Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) future potential?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1,275,227 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.04 per share which meant it gained $2.79 on the day or 4.87% during that session. The CELH stock price is -17.69% off its 52-week high price of $70.66 and 85.83% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 950.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 4.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CELH stock price touched $60.81- or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 19.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57 while the price target rests at a high of $92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.06% from current levels.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +88.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 11.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +72%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.47 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $30.04 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.41%.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.22% with a share float percentage of 260.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings, Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arcus Capital Partners, LLC with over 22.01 Million shares worth more than $1.06 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC held 38.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.64 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.1 Million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1790748 shares of worth $86.05 Million while later fund manager owns 887.55 Thousand shares of worth $42.65 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.