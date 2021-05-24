Will current price volatility hamper American Well Corporation (AMWL) future potential?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,070,097 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -273.93% off its 52-week high price of $43.75 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the AMWL stock price touched $12.88- or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, American Well Corporation shares have moved -53.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) have changed -32.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +190.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -140.5%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.17% with a share float percentage of 45.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 12.65 Million shares worth more than $219.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 6.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Satter Management Company, LP, with the holding of over 6.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.44 Million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 1686004 shares of worth $42.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $36.01 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.