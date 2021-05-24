Why should you add Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) to your portfolio?

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,492,419 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.72 Million, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The SLGG stock price is -145.08% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 64.33% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Despite being -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the SLGG stock price touched $5.44-1 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 61.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have changed -16.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 825.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 81.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7% from current levels.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.8% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 46.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +220.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $324Million and $690Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 304.3% for the current quarter and 205.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.8%.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.96% with a share float percentage of 25.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super League Gaming, Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 953.01 Thousand shares worth more than $6.71 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 788.55 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.55 Million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 350000 shares of worth $1.1 Million while later fund manager owns 158.86 Thousand shares of worth $449.56 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.