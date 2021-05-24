Why should you add Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) to your portfolio?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 10,785,462 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.87 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -126.64% off its 52-week high price of $15.57 and 93.3% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the GEVO stock price touched $7.21-4 or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved 61.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed 9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +162.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 132.9% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +530.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.01%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.5% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $580Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $190Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $988Million and $192Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.3% for the current quarter and -1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.2% with a share float percentage of 25.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gevo, Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 11.35 Million shares worth more than $111.32 Million. As of March 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 5.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.39 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.27 Million and represent 4.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 11229682 shares of worth $110.16 Million while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $40.35 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.