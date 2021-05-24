Why should you add Express, Inc. (EXPR) to your portfolio?

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 2,278,357 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.94 Million, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -309.68% off its 52-week high price of $13.97 and 83.28% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Express, Inc. (EXPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Despite being -3.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the EXPR stock price touched $4.12-1 or saw a rise of 17.23%. Year-to-date, Express, Inc. shares have moved 274.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed 8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.64% from current levels.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +234.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.04%, compared to 28.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.5% and 73.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $323.91 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $365.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $289.69 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -178.6%.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.31% with a share float percentage of 55.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express, Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.28 Million shares worth more than $25.23 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.93 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.83 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 2999970 shares of worth $8.07 Million while later fund manager owns 1.56 Million shares of worth $6.28 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.