Why should you add Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) to your portfolio?

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,399,975 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $496.4 Million, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The ESGC stock price is -216.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.15 and 23.66% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Despite being -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ESGC stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Eros STX Global Corporation shares have moved -28.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) have changed 2.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 167.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 167.18% from current levels.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -222.2%.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.57% with a share float percentage of 47.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros STX Global Corporation having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.62 Million shares worth more than $24.65 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 10.5 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.01 Million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 3872299 shares of worth $7.01 Million while later fund manager owns 2.14 Million shares of worth $3.92 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.