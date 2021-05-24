Why should you add EHang Holdings Limited (EH) to your portfolio?

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Despite being -4.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the EH stock price touched $25.18- or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed -15.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.5%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.27% with a share float percentage of 15.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Growth Interface Management Llc with over 1.85 Million shares worth more than $68.52 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Growth Interface Management Llc held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 745.77 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.62 Million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 99447 shares of worth $6.6 Million while later fund manager owns 22.8 Thousand shares of worth $844.4 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.