Why should you add Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) to your portfolio?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,435,598 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -151.8% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 8.95% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Despite being -2.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 17 when the CLOV stock price touched $7.93-1 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares have moved -58.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -23.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.87% from current levels.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32%.