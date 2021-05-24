Why should you add Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) to your portfolio?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1,112,544 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.7% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -316.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Despite being -2.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the AEZS stock price touched $0.9046 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved 100.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed -8.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 417.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +417.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 417.24% from the levels at last check today.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.9%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.95% with a share float percentage of 3.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 598.44 Thousand shares worth more than $682.22 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 341Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.74 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.