Why should you add ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) to your portfolio?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 556,922 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The ACVA stock price is -45.27% off its 52-week high price of $37.77 and 2.15% above the 52-week low of $25.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 958.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +73.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from the levels at last check today.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +46.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.8%.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.67% with a share float percentage of 28.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACV Auctions Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with over 15Thousand shares worth more than $519.15 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a., with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $346.1 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 204100 shares of worth $7.06 Million while later fund manager owns 182.07 Thousand shares of worth $6.3 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.