Why Buy stock in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)?

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 379,364 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -4.16% during that session. The VVNT stock price is -94.57% off its 52-week high price of $25.1 and 22.87% above the 52-week low of $9.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 817.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Despite being -4.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the VVNT stock price touched $14.29- or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. shares have moved -38.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have changed 1.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +163.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.78% from the levels at last check today.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.44%, compared to 29.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.7% and -18.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340.25 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $303.23 Million and $306Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.2% for the current quarter and 11.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.2%.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.74% with a share float percentage of 91.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Smart Home, Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 117.37 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 56.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 25.16 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $522.08 Million and represent 12.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 1922123 shares of worth $27.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.1 Million shares of worth $22.85 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.