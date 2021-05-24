Why Buy stock in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 37,012,581 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.89 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -170.67% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 85.55% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the PLUG stock price touched $28.63- or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved -17.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 2.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +179.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.95% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plug Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.79%, compared to 29.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and -133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -365.8%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.39% with a share float percentage of 58.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 737 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.77 Million shares worth more than $2.14 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.81 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 Billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 12832508 shares of worth $435.15 Million while later fund manager owns 11.83 Million shares of worth $423.92 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.