Why Buy stock in Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -0.41 and has seen 7,827,656 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -101.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 86.55% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the IDEX stock price touched $3.02-8 or saw a rise of 8.94%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 38.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed 4.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.55% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.69 Million and $10.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 560.7% for the current quarter and 206% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44%.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.93% with a share float percentage of 5.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics, Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 5.86 Million shares worth more than $17.13 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 4.81 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.04 Million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 195229 shares of worth $570.07 Thousand while later fund manager owns 182.65 Thousand shares of worth $582.65 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.