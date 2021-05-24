Why Buy stock in HEXO Corp. (HEXO)?

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,004,173 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $701.39 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.8% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -92.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.04 and 59.58% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -1.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the HEXO stock price touched $6.08-5 or saw a rise of 5.67%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved 55.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed 0.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11.26. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +96.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.6% from the levels at last check today.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.19% with a share float percentage of 16.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.86 Million shares worth more than $63.91 Million. As of March 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.16 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.51 Million and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.88% shares in the company for having 9647301 shares of worth $35.5 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $7.51 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.