Why Buy stock in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)?

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1,248,160 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.47 Million, closed the last trade at $3.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The EARS stock price is -100% off its 52-week high price of $6.6 and 78% above the 52-week low of $0.726. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 608.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the EARS stock price touched $3.54-6 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved 25.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed 10.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 845.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 158.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 333.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +333.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 333.33% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +40.2%.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.34% with a share float percentage of 5.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auris Medical Holding Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 461.52 Thousand shares worth more than $1.61 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 51.69 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.88 Thousand and represent 0.4% of shares outstanding.