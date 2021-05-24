When is Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) going to be good investment?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,030,704 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.19 Million, closed the last trade at $7.12 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 11.95% during that session. The WRAP stock price is -102.25% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 35.96% above the 52-week low of $4.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 419.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Sporting 11.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the WRAP stock price touched $7.23-1 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 47.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) have changed 39.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.89% from current levels.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 11.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.4% and -9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +157.6%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.9%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.75% with a share float percentage of 31.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wrap Technologies, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 Million shares worth more than $5.6 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.68% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 948.01 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 Million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 529456 shares of worth $2.56 Million while later fund manager owns 324.46 Thousand shares of worth $1.8 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.