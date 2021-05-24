When is The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) going to be good investment?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,230,262 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The REAL stock price is -100.8% off its 52-week high price of $30.22 and 23.32% above the 52-week low of $11.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Despite being -3.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the REAL stock price touched $15.98- or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, The RealReal, Inc. shares have moved -22.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have changed -34.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +132.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.89% from current levels.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The RealReal, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.51%, compared to 10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and -4.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +49.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.6%.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.39% with a share float percentage of 110.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal, Inc. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.1 Million shares worth more than $251.1 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.22% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.69 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.8 Million and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.6% shares in the company for having 3270071 shares of worth $74Million while later fund manager owns 2.7 Million shares of worth $61.1 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.