When is First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) going to be good investment?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the AG stock price touched $18.09- or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved 30.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed 8.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.78%, compared to 33.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +250% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.8%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.92% with a share float percentage of 53.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.75 Million shares worth more than $319.18 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 7.96 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.99 Million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 10911169 shares of worth $170Million while later fund manager owns 9.59 Million shares of worth $149.45 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.