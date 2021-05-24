When is Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) going to be good investment?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 78,053,698 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $382.04 Million, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -364.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 73.33% above the 52-week low of $0.112. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 94.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Despite being -0.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.4749 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved 129.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed -11.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -106.3%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.19% with a share float percentage of 3.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.8 Million shares worth more than $5.17 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 770.56 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $586.4 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.