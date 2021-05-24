Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Forecast to loss -27.97% to hit Consensus price target

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 45,980,226 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $250.34 Million, closed the last trade at $8.33 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -12.87% during that session. The UONE stock price is -550.18% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 84.99% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Despite being -12.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the UONE stock price touched $10.68- or saw a rise of 22%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 97.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 71.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 113.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 43.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -27.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.97% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.71% with a share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.74 Thousand shares worth more than $591.47 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 99.24 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $534.91 Thousand and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.5% shares in the company for having 31824 shares of worth $133.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 27.4 Thousand shares of worth $115.35 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.