TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Forecast to gain 340.68% to hit Consensus price target

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 2,685,715 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $462Million, closed the recent trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The TXMD stock price is -133.05% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 15.25% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Despite being -4.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the TXMD stock price touched $1.2499 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have moved -2.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have changed 0.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 340.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +662.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.24% from the levels at last check today.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.44%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.6%.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.38% with a share float percentage of 45.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD, Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.42 Million shares worth more than $25.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.87 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.83 Million and represent 4.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 9011312 shares of worth $10.9 Million while later fund manager owns 8.19 Million shares of worth $12.44 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.