Strong fundamental momentum pushes Shopify Inc. (SHOP) higher

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SHOP stock price touched $1274 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 12.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed 15.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1466.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $788 while the price target rests at a high of $1900. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +49.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.2% from the levels at last check today.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.01%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.5% and -43.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +334.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.44%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.02% with a share float percentage of 70.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 6.03 Million shares worth more than $6.67 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.87 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.49 Billion and represent 5.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 2282269 shares of worth $2.53 Billion while later fund manager owns 1.49 Million shares of worth $1.63 Billion as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.