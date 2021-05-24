Strong fundamental momentum pushes AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 52,581,086 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The AMC stock price is -68.54% off its 52-week high price of $20.36 and 84.19% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 123.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.97.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Despite being -3.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the AMC stock price touched $14.67- or saw a rise of 17.66%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 469.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed 23.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -59.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -91.72% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +270.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.38%, compared to 39.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82% and 92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +94.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +91.7%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.85% with a share float percentage of 27.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.44 Million shares worth more than $382.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.33 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.09 Million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 9248361 shares of worth $94.43 Million while later fund manager owns 6.31 Million shares of worth $64.42 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.