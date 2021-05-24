Small Cap Stock NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) is a Buy – Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,989,649 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.71 per share which meant it lost -$10.67 on the day or -37.6% during that session. The NGM stock price is -81.37% off its 52-week high price of $32.12 and 15.7% above the 52-week low of $14.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 125.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 199.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Despite being -37.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the NGM stock price touched $30.13- or saw a rise of 40.44%. Year-to-date, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -40.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have changed -33.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 123.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +193.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.4% from the levels at last check today.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.67%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.3% and -4.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.8%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -75.9%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.9% with a share float percentage of 88.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 15.4 Million shares worth more than $447.57 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Column Group LLC held 19.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, with the holding of over 3.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.5 Million and represent 4.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 610454 shares of worth $17.75 Million while later fund manager owns 610.45 Thousand shares of worth $17.75 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.