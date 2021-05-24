Small Cap Stock Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a Buy – Analysts

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has a beta value of 4.1 and has seen 1,443,848 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.53 Million, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.15% during that session. The CREX stock price is -177.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.63 and 34.35% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 369.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Sporting 3.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CREX stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Creative Realities, Inc. shares have moved 1.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) have changed 5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 441.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 281.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +281.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 281.68% from current levels.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.99 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.08 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.89% with a share float percentage of 18.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Realities, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 502.26 Thousand shares worth more than $919.14 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Argi Investment Services, LLC held 4.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 134.3 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $245.77 Thousand and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 275500 shares of worth $355.4 Thousand while later fund manager owns 66.22 Thousand shares of worth $85.42 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.