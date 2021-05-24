Small Cap Stock Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Overweight – Analysts

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 4,734,624 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.53 Million, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.94% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -191.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 84.22% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting 6.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CHEK stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved 234.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed 3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.87% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.7%.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.38% with a share float percentage of 5.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 318.12 Thousand shares worth more than $559.88 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 138.35 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.5 Thousand and represent 2.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 91492 shares of worth $161.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 58.42 Thousand shares of worth $102.83 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.