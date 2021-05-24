Short term estimates and forecasts for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 895,941 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.27 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The WPG stock price is -843.55% off its 52-week high price of $17.55 and 9.14% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.8.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the WPG stock price touched $2.0899 or saw a rise of 11.48%. Year-to-date, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have moved -71.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) have changed -13.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +61.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from the levels at last check today.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.99%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.5% and 13.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.87 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98.76 Million and $123.68 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.5% for the current quarter and 7.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.1%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.09% with a share float percentage of 29.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.39 Million shares worth more than $3.1 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. held 5.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 809.91 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 Million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.81% shares in the company for having 931881 shares of worth $13.14 Million while later fund manager owns 664.13 Thousand shares of worth $4.14 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.