Short term estimates and forecasts for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,762,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.94 Million, closed the last trade at $3.36 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The RMED stock price is -405.95% off its 52-week high price of $17 and 15.18% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.94.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the RMED stock price touched $3.70-9 or saw a rise of 9.19%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have moved -54.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have changed -9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 332.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 173.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 644.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +644.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 644.05% from current levels.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.89% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79% and 73.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +80.4%.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.33% with a share float percentage of 21.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 317.58 Thousand shares worth more than $1.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Royce & Associates LP held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 155.5 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $724.64 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 146562 shares of worth $682.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 14.8 Thousand shares of worth $68.96 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.