Short term estimates and forecasts for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,387,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.8 Million, closed the last trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -331.69% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 27.46% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Despite being -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the MDRR stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have moved -34.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed 5.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 146.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +146.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 146.48% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.75% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.7% and 70.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.3%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -112.1%.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.97% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78.46 Thousand shares worth more than $159.27 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 69.84 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.78 Thousand and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.