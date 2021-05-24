Short term estimates and forecasts for InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 2,264,012 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.35 Million, closed the last trade at $6.25 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 5.57% during that session. The IHT stock price is -43.68% off its 52-week high price of $8.98 and 88% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) trade information

Sporting 5.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the IHT stock price touched $7.55-1 or saw a rise of 17.22%. Year-to-date, InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares have moved 184.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) have changed 196.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between May 17 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.13%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.85% with a share float percentage of 5.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InnSuites Hospitality Trust having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 99.36 Thousand shares worth more than $241.44 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 22.88 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.59 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advanced Series Tr-AST/T.R. Price Diversified Real Growth Port and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 6414 shares of worth $14.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.51 Thousand shares of worth $3.32 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.