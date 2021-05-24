Short term estimates and forecasts for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,157,424 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $353.9 Million, closed the last trade at $17.37 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The HYRE stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $17.96 and 88.2% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the HYRE stock price touched $17.96- or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, HyreCar Inc. shares have moved 143.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have changed 35.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 680.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.16% from current levels.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HyreCar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +200.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.62%, compared to 23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.5% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +69%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.94 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.58 Million and $6.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.1% for the current quarter and 80.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.3%.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.05% with a share float percentage of 72.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HyreCar Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.51 Million shares worth more than $14.77 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Lynrock Lake LP held 7.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 828.56 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.12 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 418571 shares of worth $2.99 Million while later fund manager owns 317.45 Thousand shares of worth $3.27 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.