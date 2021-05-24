Short term estimates and forecasts for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) has a beta value of -0.35 and has seen 1,064,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.62% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -103.45% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 70.11% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Despite being -5.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 17 when the SNMP stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 40.53%. Year-to-date, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares have moved 41.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) have changed 18.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.89% from current levels.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -525.5%.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.44% with a share float percentage of 108.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 Million shares worth more than $1.75 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 140.93 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.91 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.