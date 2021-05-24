Short term estimates and forecasts for Aptorum Group Limited (APM)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 33,922,661 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.21 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 34.81% during that session. The APM stock price is -343.3% off its 52-week high price of $14.23 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 128.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Sporting 34.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the APM stock price touched $3.54-9 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Limited shares have moved 29.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 27.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 188.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 367.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +367.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 367.29% from the levels at last check today.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +131.1%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.5% with a share float percentage of 2.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 45.1 Thousand shares worth more than $111.4 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 32.4 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.03 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.