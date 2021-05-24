Short term estimates and forecasts for Aptorum Group Limited (APM) – Marketing Sentinel

Short term estimates and forecasts for Aptorum Group Limited (APM)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 33,922,661 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.21 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 34.81% during that session. The APM stock price is -343.3% off its 52-week high price of $14.23 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 128.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.35 Million shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Sporting 34.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the APM stock price touched $3.54-9 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Limited shares have moved 29.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 27.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 188.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 367.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +367.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 367.29% from the levels at last check today.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +131.1%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.5% with a share float percentage of 2.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 45.1 Thousand shares worth more than $111.4 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 32.4 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.03 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.