Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) gained 20.63% in a month.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1,034,745 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.05 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The SCYX stock price is -12.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.15 and 53.59% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 389.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the SCYX stock price touched $9.00-1 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares have moved 15.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have changed 20.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 182.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +341.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.75% from the levels at last check today.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +46.2%.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.89% with a share float percentage of 59.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCYNEXIS, Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 2.4 Million shares worth more than $18.36 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 2.13 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.29 Million and represent 10.32% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.74% shares in the company for having 1596034 shares of worth $11.92 Million while later fund manager owns 519.75 Thousand shares of worth $3.88 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.