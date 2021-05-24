Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) lost -17.42% in a month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,707,080 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.12 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -159.52% off its 52-week high price of $39.24 and 30.22% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 110.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.43% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -318.8%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.79% with a share float percentage of 68.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 73.62 Million shares worth more than $1.56 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 46.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $977.3 Million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 6534196 shares of worth $132.45 Million while later fund manager owns 6.09 Million shares of worth $123.52 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.