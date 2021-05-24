Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) gained 34.74% in a month.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,495,254 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.79 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 7.15% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -0.8% off its 52-week high price of $13.9 and 40.1% above the 52-week low of $8.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting 7.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the ETWO stock price touched $13.74- or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 26.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have changed 34.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +8.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.98% from the levels at last check today.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.32% with a share float percentage of 117.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 44.68 Million shares worth more than $445.02 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 23.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., with the holding of over 25.17 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.7 Million and represent 13.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 1436179 shares of worth $13.3 Million while later fund manager owns 743.46 Thousand shares of worth $8.06 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.