Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) lost -25.38% in a month.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,673,436 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The WISH stock price is -252.47% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 14.7% above the 52-week low of $7.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +157.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.76% from current levels.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -447.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 76.6%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.55% with a share float percentage of 82.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 103.77 Million shares worth more than $1.64 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 20.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 63.39 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1Billion and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 3687788 shares of worth $67.27 Million while later fund manager owns 2.03 Million shares of worth $37.08 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.