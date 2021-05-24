Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) lost -1.83% in a month.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 111,894 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.3 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.9% during that session. The CLPS stock price is -360% off its 52-week high price of $19.78 and 59.77% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

Sporting 4.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the CLPS stock price touched $5.25-1 or saw a rise of 18.1%. Year-to-date, CLPS Incorporation shares have moved 41.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) have changed -1.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 66.19.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +184.7%.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.87% with a share float percentage of 4.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CLPS Incorporation having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 81.81 Thousand shares worth more than $248.71 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Anson Funds Management LP held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 64.52 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.14 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 57000 shares of worth $288.99 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.05 Thousand shares of worth $29.64 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.