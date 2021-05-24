Shares in Sunrun Inc. (RUN) -36.37 % down, YTD

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 2,607,642 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $44.23 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The RUN stock price is -128.19% off its 52-week high price of $100.93 and 65.27% above the 52-week low of $15.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Despite being -3.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the RUN stock price touched $46.51- or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc. shares have moved -36.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -20.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +103.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.05% from the levels at last check today.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunrun Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.9%, compared to 26% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.5% and -89.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +57.3%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.21 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $386.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $181.29 Million and $209.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102% for the current quarter and 84.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -684.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.74% with a share float percentage of 98.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 29.43 Million shares worth more than $1.78 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Billion and represent 12.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.5% shares in the company for having 7133745 shares of worth $431.45 Million while later fund manager owns 5.28 Million shares of worth $366.29 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.