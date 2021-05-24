Shares in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) 176.47 % up, YTD

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 7,658,298 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.29 Million, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The EYES stock price is -286.85% off its 52-week high price of $20 and 86.65% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the EYES stock price touched $5.77-1 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares have moved 176.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have changed -29.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.42% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68.3%.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 18.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1Million shares worth more than $8.25 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 3.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 922.19 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 Million and represent 3.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 236310 shares of worth $441.9 Thousand while later fund manager owns 128.86 Thousand shares of worth $240.96 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.